Al-Hilal confirm Kalidou Koulibaly signing

Published June 25th, 2023 - 08:07 GMT
Kalidou Koulibaly (Image credit: @Alhilal_EN)
Al-Hilal has finally confirmed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea on Sunday.

The Senegalese international is set to move to the Saudi Pro League side in a €25 million deal after a single season that he spent in London.

The former Napoli defender leaves Stamford Bridge after a disappointing spell with just 23 appearances to his name for the Blues.

Koulibay will be joining Ruben Neves who sealed a move to Al-Hilal a couple of days ago.

Al-Hilal is keen on signing several high-valued stars to compete for the Saudi Pro League title along with rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr next season.

