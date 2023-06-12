Al-Hilal eyeing PSG star Neymar

Al-Hilal have contacted Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar over a potential summer transfer after their failure to sign his teammate Lionel Messi.

The Saudis sent met the Brazilian's entourage in Paris on Friday, as reported by CBS Sports.

A deal similar to the one Cristiano Ronaldo signed at Al-Nassr in December could be offered to the 31-year-old.

The Portuguese icon is reportedly earning €200 million per year.

PSG could accept selling Neymar for €45m this summer, athough they have signed him for €222m in 2017.

The Brazilian's career has been plagued by injuries and is currently out of action due to an ankle injury.

Al-Hilal are also in contact with Roma boss Jose Mourinho who could become their next manager.