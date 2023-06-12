Al-Hilal eyeing PSG star Neymar

  1. Home
Published June 12th, 2023 - 11:10 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Al-Hilal have contacted Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar over a potential summer transfer after their failure to sign his teammate Lionel Messi.

The Saudis sent met the Brazilian's entourage in Paris on Friday, as reported by CBS Sports. 

A deal similar to the one Cristiano Ronaldo signed at Al-Nassr in December could be offered to the 31-year-old.

The Portuguese icon is reportedly earning €200 million per year.

PSG could accept selling Neymar for €45m this summer, athough they have signed him for €222m in 2017. 

The Brazilian's career has been plagued by injuries and is currently out of action due to an ankle injury.

Al-Hilal are also in contact with Roma boss Jose Mourinho who could become their next manager.

