Al-Hilal offer £350m-per-year contract to Lionel Messi

ALBAWABA - Al-Hilal has reportedly offered Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi £350 million per year.

With the Argentine's PSG deal nearing its end, the player could be heading out of the club.

The former Barcelona star has been the subject of harsh criticism recently, and was booed by fans during PSG's loss to Lyon in Ligue 1.

The Parisians are keen on keeping the forward who is yet to respond to their offer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is holding out as he seeks 'sporting guarantees,' as per Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Barca are interested in bringing the 35-year-old back. However, they could be blocked by Financial Fair Play rules.

The footballing legend reportedly wants to stay in Europe, but could find himself moving to the Middle East next season.