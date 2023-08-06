Al-Hilal offer Victor Osimhen €1M-a-week contract

Saudi giants Al-Hilal are keen on adding Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to their ranks this summer, as per CBS.

The Nigerian star turned down the chance to join the Riyadh-based club last month.

However, Al-Hilal haven't given up and are offering the player €1m-a-week.

Napoli will receive €110m if they do accept the offer.

The Saudi Pro League side were hoping to sign the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, but their efforts failed in the end.

Osimhen is settled at Napoli and is set to sign a new deal in the coming weeks, unless Al-Hilal manage to convince him of moving to the Middle East.