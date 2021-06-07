Al-Hilal to Rebrand Club’s Badge and Identity

The management of Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal is set to propose the launching of a new club badge and the rebrand of the club’s identity, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Sources close to the club have indicated that Al-Hilal’s management has largely agreed on the new logo, which it intends to launch after consultation with senior figures connected to the 17-time Saudi league champion, with the aim of presenting a choice that reflects its history at domestic and international levels.

If the proposals are ratified, Jan. 1, 2022 has been suggested as a possible date for the launch of the rebrand.

Al-Hilal to start new season with same kit

Al-Hilal is expected to start the new season sporting the same kit worn in the 2020-21 campaign, with the next change of uniform coinciding with the unveiling of the new logo.