Al-Hilal Seals Saudi League Title

Al-Hilal retained the Saudi Pro League title with a 3-2 win over Al-Faisaly, extending their own record of championships to 17 and leaving their fans celebrating across the Kingdom into the early hours of Monday morning.

The title is also a remarkable 62nd trophy in the club’s history.

The Riyadh based club led the first half with a goal through Sebastian Giovenko, followed by Al-Faisaly’s equalizer through Guillermi in the 29th minute.

In the second half of the match, Al-Hilal managed to score two goals through Salem Al-Dossary, scoring through a penalty, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 59th and 69th minutes.

Though Al-Faisaly managed to pull one back with a injury time penalty from Julio Tavares (90+4), it proved too little and too late as Al-Hilal ran out worthy winners.

At the final whistle Al-Hilal’s players celebrated wildly with the hundreds of supporters who made their way to King Fahd International Stadium, two weeks after fans were allowed back into the Kingdom’s football grounds.