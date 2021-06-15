  1. Home
  3. Al-Hilal to Settle Financial Matters Ahead of Transfer Market

Published June 15th, 2021 - 10:27 GMT
Photo: AFP
Reigning Saudi champions have outstanding payments totaling $6.4 million

Al-Hilal ’s management team was on Monday expected to settle all outstanding payments from April to secure a financial efficiency certificate allowing the club to take part in the summer transfer window, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports announced through a press statement from the financial efficiency committee for sports clubs, that the club had financial obligations amounting to $6.4 million.

A successful season for Al-Hilal

A successful season for Al-Hilal saw the club claim a record-extending 17th Saudi Professional League title, and an historic 62nd trophy, as well as confirm progress to the knockout stages of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

According to Arriyadiyah sources, the outstanding amount covered the salaries of club employees, players of various sporting activities, and the agent of one of the football team’s players, and the cases would be closed once the payments were made.

