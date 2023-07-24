  1. Home
Al-Hilal table €300m offer for PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Published July 24th, 2023 - 11:47 GMT
France's forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
France's forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have reportedly tabled a €300 million offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, as per Fabrizio Romano.

If the deal were to go through, then the 24-year-old will become the most expensive player in history.

This transfer would eclipse the €222m that PSG paid to bring in Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

PSG have decided to omit the France international from their current pre-season Asia tour due to his reluctance to extend his deal beyond 2024.

The Ligue 1 winners are therefore considering selling the player this transfer window.

Real Madrid have been linked with Mbappe for the past couple of years, but a deal never truly took off.

Al-Hilal have submitted a formal bid for the Frenchman worth €300m, and are willing to offer the striker €700m for the year.

The said contract would include a release clause that could only be triggered by Real Madrid next year.

