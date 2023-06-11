Al-Hilal in talks with Jose Mourinho

Al-Hilal are keen on appointing Roma boss Jose Mourinho as their new manager, according to Foot Mercato.

The Saudi club tried to snatch Lionel Messi on a free transfer, but their attempt did not come to fruition.

Al-Hilal are hoping to bounce back by signing Mourinho who will replace Ramon Diaz.

The Portuguese boss is tied to Roma until the summer of 2024, however, he is set to meet Al-Hilal officials in the coming days.

The former Manchester United coach will likely receive a massive contract offer from the Saudi giants.

The Riyadh-based club is also targeting Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar.