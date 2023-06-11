  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Al-Hilal in talks with Jose Mourinho

Al-Hilal in talks with Jose Mourinho

Published June 11th, 2023 - 07:56 GMT
AS Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho throws the ball during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
AS Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho throws the ball during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Al-Hilal are keen on appointing Roma boss Jose Mourinho as their new manager, according to Foot Mercato.

The Saudi club tried to snatch Lionel Messi on a free transfer, but their attempt did not come to fruition. 

Al-Hilal are hoping to bounce back by signing Mourinho who will replace Ramon Diaz.

The Portuguese boss is tied to Roma until the summer of 2024, however, he is set to meet Al-Hilal officials in the coming days.

The former Manchester United coach will likely receive a massive contract offer from the Saudi giants.

The Riyadh-based club is also targeting Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar.

Tags:Jose MourinhoAS RomaAl-Hilallionel MessiNeymarPSGParis Saint-Germain

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...