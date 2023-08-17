Al-Hilal on verge of signing Yassine Bono

  1. Home
Published August 17th, 2023 - 11:07 GMT
Sevilla's Moroccan goalkeeper #13 Yassine Bounou "Bono" gestures during the Spanish Liga football match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on August 11, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
Sevilla's Moroccan goalkeeper #13 Yassine Bounou "Bono" gestures during the Spanish Liga football match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on August 11, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Al-Hilal are closing in on Sevilla's goalkeeper Yassine Bono, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Morocco international played his final game for Sevilla on Wednesday, as the Spanish team lost the UEFA Super Cup encounter to Manchester City on penalties.

Sevilla agreed to sell the 32-year-old to Al-Hilal for €21m.

Romano revealed via his "X" account: "Yassine Bono to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents to be checked today for Moroccan GK who’s joining Saudi league on three year deal.

"Sevilla agreed €21m package deal with Al Hilal on Tuesday. Medical booked.

"Next one to close after Neymar and Bono: Aleksandar Mitrovic."

