Al-Hilal on verge of signing Yassine Bono

Al-Hilal are closing in on Sevilla's goalkeeper Yassine Bono, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Morocco international played his final game for Sevilla on Wednesday, as the Spanish team lost the UEFA Super Cup encounter to Manchester City on penalties.

Sevilla agreed to sell the 32-year-old to Al-Hilal for €21m.

Romano revealed via his "X" account: "Yassine Bono to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents to be checked today for Moroccan GK who’s joining Saudi league on three year deal.

"Sevilla agreed €21m package deal with Al Hilal on Tuesday. Medical booked.

"Next one to close after Neymar and Bono: Aleksandar Mitrovic."