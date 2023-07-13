Al-Ittihad linked with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Saudi Pro League winners Al-Ittihad are planning to offer £40 million for Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.

The Athletic reported that the Jeddah-based club is keen on bringing in the former Monaco star.

Such a move would see him join Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

However, The Reds fear losing their midfielder without securing a suitable replacement.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is being conisdered as a potential predecessor to the Brazil international by Liverpool.

Fabinho still has three years remaining on his deal at Anfield.

The 29-year-old has managed to score 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 219 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.