Al-Ittihad linked with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Published July 13th, 2023 - 11:29 GMT
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho runs during a training session at their training ground in Liverpool, northwest England, on May 25, 2022, ahead of their UEFA Champions League final football match against Real Madrid on May 28. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho runs during a training session at their training ground in Liverpool, northwest England, on May 25, 2022, ahead of their UEFA Champions League final football match against Real Madrid on May 28. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Saudi Pro League winners Al-Ittihad are planning to offer £40 million for Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.

The Athletic reported that the Jeddah-based club is keen on bringing in the former Monaco star.

Such a move would see him join Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

However, The Reds fear losing their midfielder without securing a suitable replacement. 

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is being conisdered as a potential predecessor to the Brazil international by Liverpool.

Fabinho still has three years remaining on his deal at Anfield.

The 29-year-old has managed to score 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 219 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

