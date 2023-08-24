Al-Ittihad responds to Benzema 'exit' claims

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2023 - 12:18 GMT
French forward Karim Benzema greets the crowd during his unveiling at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, on June 8, 2023. Benzema was unveiled as an Al-Ittihad player in front of thousands of fans in Saudi Arabia on June 8, a day after the oil-rich kingdom just failed to reel in Lionel Messi. (Photo by AFP)
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad responded to recent reports claiming that Karim Benzema in unhappy at the club.

Sources said that the Frenchman is at odds with manager Nuno Espirito Santo and that he is seeking to leave the club just weeks after his arrival.

But the Jeddah-based giants shrugged off these reports and insisted the striker is happy.

Al-Ittihad published a short clip via their "X or Twitter" account to reassure fans that Benzema is enjoying his time at the club.

 

