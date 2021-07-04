Al-Khelaifi in Direct Contact with Man Utd Star Pogba

Foot Mercato reports that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is in direct contact with Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The French international's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2022, and his future has become a talking point amid recent interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.

Al-Khelaifi met with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola last month in Nice, and the Qatari businessman cemented his club's desire in securing the midfielder this summer.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo also met the player and revealed the club's plans for the future, and the Frenchman was impressed.

The Parisian club told Raiola that his agent's fees would be covered, as long as United keep a reasonable asking price.

Pogba represented France in Euro 2020, and his team suffered a shocking early exit at the hands of Switzerland in the round of 16.