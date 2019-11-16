  1. Home
Published November 16th, 2019 - 09:06 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

Make the most of the winter temperatures and a natural setting amid sand dunes at Al Maha Fun Run on 7 December. Run, walk or jog around the most picturesque of tracks as you take in the spectacular surroundings of the desert.

Once you’ve completed the 10km course, reward yourself with a healthy fruit feast where you’ll also have the chance to win prizes including day packages and overnight stays at the luxurious resort. The event is part of Marriott International’s Road to Awareness (R2A) campaign with all proceeds from the run going to Al Jalila Foundation and R2A.

Date 07 December 2019
Category Sports
Venue Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa
Telephone +971 4 832 9900
Ticket price AED100
Admission 3pm
Website https://www.hopasports.com/en/event/al-maha-fun-run-10km-2019

 

