Make the most of the winter temperatures and a natural setting amid sand dunes at Al Maha Fun Run on 7 December. Run, walk or jog around the most picturesque of tracks as you take in the spectacular surroundings of the desert.

Once you’ve completed the 10km course, reward yourself with a healthy fruit feast where you’ll also have the chance to win prizes including day packages and overnight stays at the luxurious resort. The event is part of Marriott International’s Road to Awareness (R2A) campaign with all proceeds from the run going to Al Jalila Foundation and R2A.