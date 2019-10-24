Al Marmoom Ultramarathon Build-Up Run

If you’re preparing for the upcoming Al Marmoom Ultramarathon which starts on 9 December, hit the ground running at this build-up run on 1 November.

Considered the longest desert ultramarathon, this renowned route welcomes running enthusiasts from around the world to take on a gruelling 300km, 100km or 50km route.



The free build-up race is arranged by the marathon organisers to help prepare potential participants for the real deal. Push your stamina and put yourself in the running to win from the hefty US$100,000 prize purse.