Al Marmoom Ultramarathon Build-Up Run

Published October 24th, 2019 - 06:21 GMT
Photo: visitdubai.ae
Photo: visitdubai.ae

If you’re preparing for the upcoming Al Marmoom Ultramarathon which starts on 9 December, hit the ground running at this build-up run on 1 November.

Considered the longest desert ultramarathon, this renowned route welcomes running enthusiasts from around the world to take on a gruelling 300km, 100km or 50km route.

The free build-up race is arranged by the marathon organisers to help prepare potential participants for the real deal. Push your stamina and put yourself in the running to win from the hefty US$100,000 prize purse.

Date 01 November 2019
Category Sports
Venue Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve
Telephone +971 4 333 9222
Ticket price Free
Admission 5:30-9:30am
Website http://ultramarathon.ae/index.html

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

