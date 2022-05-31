Al Mubarak: Man City’s Transfer Business Not Complete

Manchester City’s Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the Premier League champions' transfer business is not complete, with the Club aiming to make further signings before the start of the 2022/23 season.

City have already agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, whilst Argentine striker Julian Alvarez will join up with Pep Guardiola’s squad following the end of his loan spell at River Plate.

"I can confirm that there will be more players coming in," he said in an interview published by the Club's website.

Al Mubarak believes the signing of Erling Haaland is evidence of Manchester City’s strength on and off the pitch.

A deal in principle has been agreed with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the striker, who will join the Club on 1 July subject to personal terms being finalised.

Their arrivals will give Guardiola increased options in attack, but the Chairman admitted the Club remain keen to strengthen elsewhere, suggesting more players could be brought in ahead of the new campaign.

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the hottest prospects in world football in Germany, where Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games, and the Chairman is delighted to have secured the services of a forward he feels is among the very best in the game.

The chairman said every major club will have been keen to sign the Norwegian and is confident City have got themselves a ‘phenomenal’ player who can deliver some great moments.