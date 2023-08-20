  1. Home
Al-Nassr agree €60m deal with Porto for Otavio

Published August 20th, 2023 - 12:06 GMT
FC Porto's Brazilian midfielder Otavio da Silva celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes SC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 27, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
FC Porto's Brazilian midfielder Otavio da Silva celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes SC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 27, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr have reached an agreement to sign Otavio from Porto for €60 million, as per SportKSA.

He has reportedly signed a three-year deal with Al-Nassr worth €15m per season.

Inter, Juventus, Newcastle United and Manchester United were all monitoring the attacking midfielder.

Porto signed the 28-year-old for only €2.5m in 2014 and are set to get a hefty sum for him this summer.

The Portuguese star's deal at Porto runs until the summer of 2025.

Otavio will join Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles at the Riyadh-based club.

