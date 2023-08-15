Al-Nassr keen on adding Clement Lenglet to their ranks

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are keen on signing Barcelona's defender Clement Lenglet, as per the Athletic.

The France international spent the second-half of last season at Tottenham on-loan.

The London-based club tried to land the defender on a permanent basis, but Barcelona's asking price of €15 million was deemed to be too much.

Therefore, Barca have begun negotiating with Al-Nassr over a possible deal for the 28-year-old.

Talks have reached to an advanced stage and the Frenchman is reportedly ready to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Lenglet made 160 appearances for Barca across all competitions since his arrival from Sevilla in 2018 for around €36m.

He still has three more years left in his current deal.