Al-Nassr predicted lineup vs Al-Fateh in Saudi Pro League 23-24

Al-Nassr are still looking for their first win in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 after two consecutive defeats and are set to face Al-Fateh on Friday at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.

Match date: Friday, August 25

Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)

Venue: Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium

Al-Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Fateh

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Aymeric Laporte, Ghislain Konan; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo