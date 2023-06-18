Al-Nassr president to meet with Hakim Ziyech in London

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech will be meeting with Al-Nassr president in London, according to Foot Mercato.

Club president Musalli Al-Muammar will personally try to convince the Morocco international of accepting a move to Saudi Arabia.

The former Ajax star is reportedly flattered that Al-Muammar is keen on speaking with him face-to-face.

The Saudi giants want Ziyech to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Chelsea are eager to offload the 30-year-old should he agree terms with Al-Nassr in the coming days.

His current deal at the Blues will reach its expiry date on June 30, 2025.