Al-Nassr have reportedly submitted a €200 million offer to lure Barcelona's winger Ousmane Dembele.

The Saudi Pro League club offered the France international a lucrative five-year deal.

However, Foot Mercato claims that the 26-year-old has rejected the approach to stay with the Spanish giants.

Al-Nassr were planning to pay the €50m buyout clause in Dembele's deal at Barca.

But the winger intends to remain at the Spotify Camp Nou and honor his current deal.