Al-Nassr to submit bid for Liverpool keeper Alisson

Saudi giants Al-Nassr are reportedly ready to submit a bid for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, according to Footmercato.

The Riyadh-based club brought in David Ospina on a free transfer last summer until June of 2024.

However, the Colombian keeper suffered an injury early on and missed a huge chunk of games.

Al-Nassr signed Agustin Rossi on a six-month loan deal in January as a temporary replacement, and relied on Nawaf Al-Aqidi in recent months.

Ospina is yet to recover from his injury which means the club is still in need of a shot-stopper.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not considering selling Alisson, given he is one of their top stars.

The Brazilian's deal at Anfield runs until the summer of 2027, and has a market value of €35m, as per Transfermarkt.