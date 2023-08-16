Al-Nassr to submit bid for Liverpool keeper Alisson

  1. Home
Published August 16th, 2023 - 11:11 GMT
Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 15, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Saudi giants Al-Nassr are reportedly ready to submit a bid for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, according to Footmercato.

The Riyadh-based club brought in David Ospina on a free transfer last summer until June of 2024.

However, the Colombian keeper suffered an injury early on and missed a huge chunk of games.

Al-Nassr signed Agustin Rossi on a six-month loan deal in January as a temporary replacement, and relied on Nawaf Al-Aqidi in recent months.

Ospina is yet to recover from his injury which means the club is still in need of a shot-stopper.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not considering selling Alisson, given he is one of their top stars.

The Brazilian's deal at Anfield runs until the summer of 2027, and has a market value of €35m, as per Transfermarkt.

