Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun possible lineups, prediction: Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr host Al-Taawoun at the KSU Stadium on Friday in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League).
Match date: Friday, August 18
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: KSU Stadium, Riyadh
Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun probable lineups
Al Nassr possible Xl
Manager: Luis Castro
Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohammed Al-Fatill, Ali Lajami, Alex Telles; Seko Fofana, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Anderson Talisca, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Taawoun possible Xl
Manager: Pericles Chamusca
Mailson; Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Andrei Girotto, Hasan Kadesh, Muath Faquihi; Flavio, Aschraf El Mahdioui, Alvaro Medran; Mateus, Ahmed Saleh Bahusayn, Leandre Tawamba
Prediction
Al Nassr 3-1 Al Taawoun: The home side will do their best to clinch a win following their opening loss against Al-Ettifaq last Monday.
Given the return of their top stars, Castro's men should grab the three points.