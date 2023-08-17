Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun possible lineups, prediction: Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr host Al-Taawoun at the KSU Stadium on Friday in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League).

Match date: Friday, August 18

Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)

Venue: KSU Stadium, Riyadh

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun probable lineups

Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohammed Al-Fatill, Ali Lajami, Alex Telles; Seko Fofana, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Anderson Talisca, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Taawoun possible Xl

Manager: Pericles Chamusca

Mailson; Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Andrei Girotto, Hasan Kadesh, Muath Faquihi; Flavio, Aschraf El Mahdioui, Alvaro Medran; Mateus, Ahmed Saleh Bahusayn, Leandre Tawamba

Prediction

Al Nassr 3-1 Al Taawoun: The home side will do their best to clinch a win following their opening loss against Al-Ettifaq last Monday.

Given the return of their top stars, Castro's men should grab the three points.