Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun possible lineups, prediction: Saudi Pro League

Published August 17th, 2023 - 09:25 GMT
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo walks with Nassr's Brazilian forward Talisca (L) during the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup semi-final football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and Iraq's Al-Shorta at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha on August 9, 2023. (Photo by Abdullah Mahdi / AFP)
Al-Nassr host Al-Taawoun at the KSU Stadium on Friday in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League).

Match date: Friday, August 18
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: KSU Stadium, Riyadh

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun probable lineups

  • Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohammed Al-Fatill, Ali Lajami, Alex Telles; Seko Fofana, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Anderson Talisca, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Al Taawoun possible Xl

Manager: Pericles Chamusca

Mailson; Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Andrei Girotto, Hasan Kadesh, Muath Faquihi; Flavio, Aschraf El Mahdioui, Alvaro Medran; Mateus, Ahmed Saleh Bahusayn, Leandre Tawamba

Prediction

Al Nassr 3-1 Al Taawoun: The home side will do their best to clinch a win following their opening loss against Al-Ettifaq last Monday.

Given the return of their top stars, Castro's men should grab the three points.

