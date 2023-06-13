Al-Nassr want Ziyech to be Ronaldo's 'provider'

Al-Nassr believe that Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could be the best “provider” of chances for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Standard Sport.

The attacking midfielder has struggled for appearances since arriving at the Blues in 2020.

He has slipped down the pecking order and has just made six Premier League starts last season.

Al-Nassr are in the market for a player that can help provide Ronaldo with chances and have identified the 30-year-old as their main target.

Ziyech has 107 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, but is likely to be on his way out of the club this summer.

He is currently valued at around €18 million, as per Transfermarkt.