Al-Nassr working on David de Gea deal

Al-Nassr officials are keen on signing Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

The former Atletico Madrid star has become a free agent following the end of his contract at Manchester United.

An extension was being mooted for some time with a reduced salary, however, the two sides are yet to reach an agreement.

The Sun says that the 32-year-old could end up playing alongside his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr.

The Saudi club is offering the shot-stopper £250,000-a-week in their quest to attract the best footballers in the world.

Manchester United are preparing for life after De Gea with their eyes set on getting Inter Milan's goalkeeper Andre Onana in the coming days.