Al Rayyan Coach Aguirre Steps Down Due to Family Reasons

Diego Aguirre resigned as the coach of Al Rayyan yesterday, the QNB Stars League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Aguirre is believed to have quit the role due to family reasons the club said, adding the Uruguayan will continue as coach till a replacement is found.

Under Aguirre, Rayyan finished second in the league behind champions Al Duhail last season and are fifth in the current campaign. Aguirre was also chosen as the best coach by QSL last season. This was his second stint with the club, having also coached Rayyan previously from 2011 to 2013.