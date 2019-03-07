Al-Rumaithi Announces Candidacy for Presidency of AFC
Mohammed Khalfan al-Romaithi, chairman of the United Aarab Emirates' General Authority for Sports, smiles during a press conference in Abu Dhabi in which he announced his candidacy for the presidency of the Asian Football Confederation on March 7, 2019i. Abu Dhabi's former police chief announced he was officially running for president of the AFC, vowing to "make football fair". The AFC election for the next president will take place on April 6.
