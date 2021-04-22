Al Sadd’s Xavi Calls for Consistency After Triumph Over Al Wehdat

Al Sadd SC didn’t play a perfect game but head coach Xavi Hernandez said claiming three points was the most important thing in their 3-1 win against Jordan’s Al Wehdat in Group D of the 2021 AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Al Sadd scored three goals in the first 26 minutes of the match through Baghdad Bounedjah, Boualem Khoukhi and Hassan al-Haydos to move to four points, one behind joint-group leaders Al Nassr and Foolad Khouzestan.

Xavi said while his side enjoyed a great start to the match, consistency is key if they are to progress to the Round of 16.

“We are happy with the victory and the performance that we had, especially in the first half,” said Xavi. “We dominated the first half, scored three goals and we could have scored more.

“In the second half we didn’t play as we wanted. We conceded a goal and our opponents created some dangerous chances. We can’t continue playing like this in the second half if we want to progress in the competition.

“The match today was important and the three points are crucial for us. We are playing in the most difficult group in the competition and with this win, everything is now in our hands.”

Al Wehdat head coach Abdullah Abu Zema said his side effectively lost the match after conceding two goals in 10 minutes, but was pleased that his players put up a better performance in the second half.

“We lost concentration in the first 10 minutes and it cost us the match,” he said. “We conceded two goals from corner kicks but we improved in the second half as we scored a goal and we could have added more.

“Al Sadd are a strong side and they were the better side in the first half. However, we had a better performance in the second half and we managed to fight them.

“The rotation of players is very important in the competition because we are playing six matches in a short period of time. We have a good squad and this will help us in the next matches.”

The teams will face off once again tomorrow with Al Wehdat needing a win if they are to remain in contention for a place in the Round of 16.