Al Sadd lift Sheikh Jassim Cup

Spanish legend Xavi Hernandez won his first coaching trophy as Al Sadd beat Al Duhail 1-0 to lift Sheikh Jassim Cup at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday. Ali Asad’s 14th minute strike saw the Wolves claim a record-extending 15th Super Cup.

For a third game in 11 days for both teams, Al Sadd were forced to make three changes due to suspension of Baghdad Bounedjah, Hamed Ismail and Tarek Salman but the Wolves didn’t miss a beat, dominating from the very first minute.

The Red Knights, also without striker Almoez Ali, suffered two red cards to Luiz Martin and Assim Madebo.

Al Sadd threatened to get the opener in the early minutes as Hashim Abdulatif, who got a rare start in place of the suspended Bounedjah, forced Amine Lecomte into a save. Duhail responded immediately at the other end through Edmilson Junior drawing a sharp save from Saad al Dosari.

New boy Mohanad Ali almost opened his Duhail account when Salem al Hajri was caught in possession, but the Iraqi’s first time effort was blocked for a corner kick.

However, in the 14th minute, Ali Asad continued Al Sadd’s impressive run against Duhail. Akram Afif beat his marker in the box before teeing up Asad in space and the midfielder made no mistake slotting into the bottom left corner of Lecomte’s goal.

Al Sadd continued to create more chances but Haydos wasted an opportunity on the half hour mark. The Qatari captain was played on by Akram Afif, who dazzled his defender before setting up Haydos but the striker’s effort was way wide off the mark.

Asad could have added to his tally just before the half time whistle but the striker steered his shot wide with the goalie at his mercy.

Yousef Msakni blew Al Duhail’s biggest chance of the match right on half time. The Tunisian, left unmarked in the box was picked out with a lovely cross by Edmilson but he managed to direct his header wide from six yards out.

Al Duhail began the second half with more attacking intent and were almost rewarded but Mohanad Ali’s header was palmed away by Dosari.

Lecomte kept the Red Knights in the game, producing a fantastic save from Haydos after a lovely interchange of passes between the striker and youngster Abdulatif.

The Wolves had a glorious chance to seal the game with five minutes left but substitute Nam Tae-hee made a mess of the opportunity before Abdulaziz al Ansari fired wide from inside the box.

However, the final chance of the match fell to Al Duhail, and Mohammed Muntari will have a nightmare as he failed to convert with the goalie at his mercy in added time.

Edmilson beat his marker down the left before finding the unmarked Muntari only for the striker to send his effort straight at Dosari who parried out to safety.

With the victory, Qatar Stars League Champlions Al Sadd go into the season brimming with confidence after winning the first trophy of the season with QSL set to start on Wednesday.

Recent Winners

● 2001: Al Sadd SC

● 2002: Al Khor SC

● 2003: Al Shabab 2-1

● 2004: Al Wakrah SC

● 2005: Al Gharafa SC

● 2006: Al Sadd SC

● 2007: Al Gharafa SC

● 2008: Al Arabi SC

● 2009: Umm Salal SC

● 2010: Al Arabi SC

● 2011: Al Arabi SC

● 2012: Al Rayyan SC

● 2013: Al Rayyan SC

● 2014: Al Sadd SC

● 2015: Lekhwiya SC

● 2016: Lekhwiya SC

● 2017: Al Sadd SC

● 2018cTypeface:> Al Rayyan SC

● 2019: Al Sadd SC

The inaugural Sheikh Jassim Cup held in 1977 was also won by Al Sadd SC.

By Ayeni Olusegun