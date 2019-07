The Al Sadd first team delegation arrived in Barcelona on Sunday night, ahead of the 2019-20 pre-season camp.

The Wolves are scheduled to play three friendly games during the camp.

The team will stay at the Hotel Vall de Bas in Olot, for the duration of the camp which lasts until July 29.

Upon their arrival at the hotel, the players were welcomed by the new head coach Xavi Hernandez.