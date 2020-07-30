Al Wahda Club Sign Up VPS Healthcare as Care Provider

Al Wahda Sports and Cultural Club has chosen VPS Healthcare as its official healthcare partner. This is the first time the sporting entity has chosen a private medical group as its exclusive care provider.

As per the agreement, medical services for athletes will be provided by expert sports medicine specialists at Burjeel Hospital, the premium unit of VPS Healthcare, according to a press release. Al Wahda Club has about 1,000 sportspersons playing and training various sport under them, mainly football, volleyball, handball, jiu-jitsu, and fencing.

With the nation successfully flattening the Covid-19 curve, games and sports events are likely to resume in the coming months. Players of Al Wahda FC have resumed regular practice and are prepping up for league tournaments beginning this September.

Khalid Al Hanaei, Group CEO of Al Wahda Club said: "We are proud for this partnership with Burjeel Hospital. We have trust in their abilities to provide Al Wahda SC, and its members with the best medical services and healthcare as well as the highest levels of comfort."

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Hospitals, said: "Our multi-disciplinary team led by renowned sports medicine consultants, rehabilitation specialists, strength and conditioning coaches and bio mechanists will deliver comprehensive solutions across all injuries and activity levels. By offering international standards of high-quality care to the sports community, we aim to complement the government's initiatives to position UAE as a global hub for sports fans, enthusiasts and athletes."