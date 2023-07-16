Alcaraz beats Djokovic to claim first Wimbledon title

  1. Home
Published July 16th, 2023 - 08:01 GMT
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz raises the winner's trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz raises the winner's trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic on Sunday to claim his first Wimbledon title.

The Spaniard was able to beat the seven-time champion in a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

The 20-year-old also managed to retain the World No. 1 spot and prevented Djokovic from replacing him in Monday's Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

Alcaraz delivered a high-quality performance despite a shaky start to clinch a well-earned triumph in the end.

“It’s a dream come true for me. As I said before, of course it’s great to win, but even if I had lost, I would be really proud of myself with this amazing run. Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport," Alcaraz told ATP Tour.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to play on these stages. It’s amazing for a boy, 20 years old, to reach this kind of situation really fast. I’m really, really proud of myself and the team that I have. The work we put in every day, to be able to lift this.” 

