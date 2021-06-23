Alcohol to Be Banned at Tokyo Olympics Venues

Tokyo Olympics organizers on Wednesday said the consumption of alcohol at Olympic venues will be banned as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Health guidelines released on Wednesday also said that people with Covid-19 symptoms or a body temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be allowed into Olympic venues, the agency said.

Tokyo Olympics to be held in about 40 arenas

The Olympic competitions will be held in about 40 arenas in Tokyo and other Japanese regions, according to Deutsche press agency (dpa).

The Games were delayed by a year because of the global health crisis.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to take place from July 23 - August 8 with foreign spectators banned.