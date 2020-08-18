Algeria to Organize Arab Badminton Championships 2021

Algeria will organize the 2021 Arab Badminton Championships (seniors/men), a decision taken by the Arab Badminton Federation on the occasion of its ordinary general assembly, held last weekend, said the Arab body on its Facebook page.

For its part, Saudi Arabia will organize the Arab Championships for less than 19, while Kuwait will host the U13, U15 and U17 Arab Championships.

Concerning the Arab Para-badminton Championships will take place in a country that hasn’t been designated “between Bahrain and United Arab Emirates,” said the source.

Fourteen nations participated in this ordinary general assembly, held for the first time via videoconference, namely: Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, Tunisia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sudan, Libya and Syria, while three other countries were absent, namely Morocco, Djibouti and Mauritania.