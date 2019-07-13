Algeria, Tunisia Charter 'Fan Planes' for AFCON Semi-Finals

Algerian authorities have chartered ten planes to transport football fans to the African Cup of Nations semi-final game against Nigeria.

The flights will take off from several cities in Algeria for Egypt on Saturday, ahead of the final four games scheduled to kick off on Sunday.

Algeria scrapped past Ivory Coast in a shootout on Thursday, after it blew a 1-0 lead and a penalty in regulation time.

Algerians took to the streets across the country to celebrate the win that could see the team win a second African title and first since 1990.

In France, where a large Algerian community lives, dozens of arrests, the death of woman motorist and looting marred the party.

Meanwhile, fellow North Africans Tunisia will play Senegal in the other semi-final game on Sunday.

Authorities there have also organized three planes to transport fans to African Cup host Egypt, local media reported.