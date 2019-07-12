Algerians Express Joy After Reaching AFCON Semifinals

In spite of the political protests in Algeria, football fans enjoyed their national team's qualification to the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup after winning over Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday.

Earlier today, Algeria qualified to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinals after defeating Cote d'Ivoire 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in original time.

The Algerians expressed the joy of qualifying as well as hope to overcome the obstacle of Nigeria in the semi-finals, which may lead to them winning the trophy for only the second time in their history.

The public squares turned into large celebration halls amidst a huge attendance of supporters who came in large numbers after having watched the game on giant screens, raising flags, and chanting national songs to express their pride in the great victory achieved by Desert Warriors who have not made it to the semifinals since 2010.