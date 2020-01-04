Ali Al Habsi Retires from International Football

Omani goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi has announced his retirement from international football, effective immediately.

A statement from the current West Bromwich Albion goalie said: "After years of my country honouring me in the form of serving the national team, both within and outside, I announce today the end of my international career with the national team.

He added: "At this moment, I extend my sincere thanks and deep appreciation to my Majesty, His Majesty the Sultan, may God protect him, and my great gratitude to everyone who supported me throughout my sporting career. Your brother, Ali Al Habsi."

Al Habsi was part of the Oman team that won their first ever Gulf Cup in 2009, beating Saudi Arabia on penalties.

He is also the first Arab from the GCC to play in the English Premier League, having joined Bolton Wanderers, before later playing for Wigan Athletic, Brighton and Hove, and Reading. He was also the first Arab from the Gulf to win the FA Cup when Wigan beat Manchester City 1-0.