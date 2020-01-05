Ali Daei Takes Charge of Zob Ahan Football Team

Former Iran national football team coach Ali Daei took charge of Zob Ahan on Sunday.

Daei, 50, who parted ways with Saipa in May, has been named as new head coach of the Isfahan based football team.

Zob Ahan are nine points above the relegation zone in Iran Professional League after a run of just three wins in their last 16 matches.

Alireza Mansourian was sacked by Zob Ahan in mid-December because of poor results.

Daei began his coaching career in 2006 in Saipa and after two years was appointed as Iran national football team head coach.

During his tenure as the National Team coach, Team Melli managed the weakest World Cup Qualification results in its history with only one win out of five and he was fired in March 2009.

Daei was named as Persepolis coach in 2009 and led the Reds to win Hazfi Cup for two successive years.