Ali Farag to Lead a Galaxy of Stars at PSA Men's World Championship

Defending champion and world No.1 Ali Farag will be headlining a star cast of the world’s best players at the 40th edition of the PSA Men’s World Championship to be held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha from November 8 to 15.

The tournament, which is being held for a record fifth time in Doha, will feature a total of 64 players, including the 56 highest ranked players and eight wild card entrants, who will be competing for the honor of becoming the world champion as well as the opportunity to grab a piece of the $335,000 total prize purse.

Considered the most prestigious and lucrative tournament on the PSA Tour calendar, the 2019-20 PSA World Championships will parade the world’s top players including former world champions Mohamed ElShorbagy and Karim Abdel Gawad, current world No.3 Tarek Momen, world No.5 Paul Coll, among others, who will be strutting their stuff to the delight of the teeming squash fans in Doha.

Defending champion Egypt’s Ali Farag claimed the 2018-19 title this February in Chicago by defeating fellow countrymen Tarek Momen (11-5, 11-13, 13-11, 11-3) after an incredible 79 minutes.

Farag, a 2014 graduate of mechanical engineering from Harvard University, is also one of the best squash players in college history, suffering only two defeats in his three years. As a member of Harvard’s Varsity Squash Team, Farag won two individual national titles and helped lead Harvard to its first team title in 17 years in 2014.

Farag has had a string of success in Doha of recent as he emerged the winner at the 2018 Qatar Classic, after defeating Germany’s world No. 6 Simon Rosner in straight games to clinch the PSA World Tour Platinum title, and he will be looking forward to another victory at the Qatari capital come November.

On the home side, Qatar’s most successful player, Abdullah Mohammed al Tamimi, will be leading the challenge with two of his compatriots - Syed Azlan Amjad and Hamad al Amri, who received wild card entries for the prestigious event. Currently ranked No. 46, the 24-year-old player reached a career-high world ranking of 28 in August 2018, shortly after winning the $35,000 Malaysian Open, and he has been in consistent form since then. He recently won the men’s singles gold medal at the West Asian Men’s Squash Tournament held in Iran in August.

Commenting about the tournament, Tournament Director Tareq Zainal said, “We are very proud to host the world once again in Doha at the PSA World Championships.

Hosting the event for the fifth time is a remarkable achievement and it is a testimonial to the level of confidence the PSA repose in us as a great host of this very important event. We are very delighted with the lineup of players, which are the best in the world, and we are looking forward to a great tournament. This championship promises to be the best so far and promises to leave a lasting impression on every participant.”