  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Allegri is First Choice to Replace Zidane at Real Madrid

Allegri is First Choice to Replace Zidane at Real Madrid

Published May 23rd, 2021 - 11:09 GMT
Massimiliano Allegri (Photo: AFP)
Massimiliano Allegri (Photo: AFP)

Massimiliano Allegri is the favorite to take Zinedine Zidane's place as Real Madrid coach, according to Bench Warmers.

Madrid will not sack the French coach, but he could decide to leave after failing to win La Liga and exiting the Champions League at the semi-final stage.

In that case, Allegri will be called in to replace him and has already been contacted by the Spanish side, while Raul is being considered should a deal with the Italian fail to materialize.

Tags:Zinedine ZidaneReal MadridMassimiliano AllegriUEFA Champions LeagueLa Liga

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...