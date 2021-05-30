Allegri Gives Juventus Green Light to Sign Calhanoglu

Returning Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has given the green light for the club to move for Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 27-year-old Turkish star is set to leave San Siro as a free agent this summer, with the Rossoneri having yet to reach an agreement with his representatives over a contract renewal.

English interest in Calhanoglu

Liverpool have also been linked with the player, but Juventus are now expected to win the race for his signature.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star played 43 matches in all competitions with AC Milan last season and scored 9 goals.

On the international level, the Turkish midfielder represented his country in 55 games scoring 13 goals.