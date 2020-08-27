Qatar’s Ambassador to Malaysia Hands over Asian Cup 2027 Bid File

Fahd bin Mohamed Kafood, ambassador of Qatar to Malaysia, delivered yesterday Qatar Football Association’s bid file to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

AFC Secretary-General Windsor John welcomed the Qatar ambassador at the football headquarters of the Asian football body.

Qatar, the AFC Asian Cup champions, after winning its first title in the United Arab Emirates in 2019, aims to be the first Asian country to host the hugely popular event for the third time after having previously hosted it in 1988 and 2011.

Four other AFC member associations have also indicated their intentions to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the AFC Executive Committee agreed earlier to provide future AFC Asian Cup hosts, starting with the 2027 edition, more time to prepare before the event as part of the event.

The host nation for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will be announced in 2021.

The Qatari file fulfils all the requirements for hosting conditions, supported by a great legacy in hosting world-class events.

Qatar presently is getting ready to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It is worth noting that Qatar has a rich sports track record in hosting world, continental and regional tournaments and hosting the 2027 edition of the Asian Cup will be an extension of its successes witnessed by fans when it hosted this tournament twice in 1988 and 2011.

Qatar is currently ahead of schedule with its infrastructure development to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar remains the region’s sports hub having hosted world championships in handball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics and athletics in the last five years.