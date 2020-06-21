Amine Harit Nominated for Bundesliga Best Player Award

Moroccan international footballer Amine Harit of Schalke 04 is among the players nominated for the Bundesliga's best player award for the 2019-2020 season.

The 22-year-old Moroccan, who was named player of the month for September, has scored six goals and made four assists in 25 games this season, according to the Bundesliga's official website.

Injured since the German championship resumed after a stoppage due to the novel coronavirus, Harit is one of the most important players in coach David Wagner's tactical plans.

With his fast pace and notable technique, Harit has been one of the most outstanding players of the season, the Bundesliga said.

The Moroccan footballer is competing for the title with the Bayern Munich duo of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner of RB Leipzig, the Borussia Dortmund duo of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, and Kai Havertz, a young prodigy from Bayer Leverkusen.