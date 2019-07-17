Amr Adib Bashes Haters Who Dethroned Mo Salah As Arabs’ Pride

Egypt was hopeful for a happier ending to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Since the tournament started, Egyptians have felt nothing but pride especially after the glorious opening ceremony.

Alas, good things came to end after the team’s early exit, and of course, the social media backlash regarding Amr Warda’s online behavior.

Fans soon rushed to social media to blame Mohamed Salah for standing up for his teammate who was accused of sexual harassment.

Things took an even a worse turn after the team lost their final game against South Africa in the round of 16, the first phase of the knockout rounds.

Football fanatics immediately started dethroning Mo Salah as Arabs’ pride; a title the player has earned amongst Arabs for years. Now, some even went as far as giving the title to captain of the Algerian football team, Riyad Mahrez, after winning their semi-final against Nigeria.

Twitter is now divided into Salah fanatics who are still standing behind the player regardless of these events, others who wonder why there can’t be two players to hold the title of “Arabs’ pride”, and fans who refuse to glorify Salah and ignore his fallouts.

Egyptian TV host, Amr Adib, took to Twitter to bash Salah haters who gave up on him regardless of all his previous achievements.

He tweeted: "Some fans have no loyalty and decided to give up on Salah in seconds and rip ‘Arabs’ pride’ from him. Just a few days ago he was Egypt’s hope. Respectful fans stand behind their sons for better or worse. Truly the epitome of stupidity and viciousness."