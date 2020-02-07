Anadolu Efes Star Larkin Can Join Turkish National Team

Istanbul basketball club Anadolu Efes point guard Shane Larkin will be eligible to play for Turkey's national team as his application to be a Turkish citizen was accepted on Friday.

The Turkish Basketball Federation said on its website that 27-year-old U.S.-born player's application was approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan so Larkin is able to play for Turkey.

Larkin has dual citizenship, as he is also holding U.S. passport.

He averaged 22 points, 4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds this season in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Larkin is one of the integral parts of Anadolu Efes, contributing to his club's lead in EuroLeague standings.

He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for January in the EuroLeague.

The Anadolu Efes regular was previously named MVP for four straight rounds, a feat unmatched in EuroLeague history.

Larkin previously played for several NBA teams such as Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.

In 2016-2017 season, he played for Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Turkey's national basketball team will face Czech Republic and Uruguay in Group B at FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2020 in Canada's Victoria.

Greece, China and Canada will be the Group A contestants as group winners will meet to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 2020 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be held on June 23-28, 2020 in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia.