Ancelotti: Hazard Can Leave Real Madrid if He Wants

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he would not stop Eden Hazard from leaving Real Madrid next January if the Belgian wants to.

The Italian manager has insisted that he never kept a player against their will.

The 30-year-old struggled with injuries and loss of form since his move to the Spanish capital in 2019 coming from Chelsea.

As a result, Vinicius Junior has taken the Belgium international's spot.

The playmaker has been linked with a January exit - and Ancelotti has suggested he is free to leave if he wants.

Hazard is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United and a possible return to Chelsea is on the cards as well.