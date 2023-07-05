  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Ancelotti sees Xabi as his ideal successor at Real Madrid

Ancelotti sees Xabi as his ideal successor at Real Madrid

Published July 5th, 2023 - 11:27 GMT
Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) talks to Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso during a training session at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on September 27, 2016 on the eve of their UEFA Champions league match against Atletico de Madrid. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) talks to Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso during a training session at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on September 27, 2016 on the eve of their UEFA Champions league match against Atletico de Madrid. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti considers Xabi Alonso as his ideal successor at the club.

The veteran coach is entering the final year of his deal at Los Blancos with reports linking him with taking over at the Brazilian national team.

El Chiringuito says that Ancelotti has recommended Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi for Real when asked.

The pair worked together for several years in the past at Real and Bayern Munich.

The 41-year-old has impressed since his arrival at Leverkusen last October.

He lead the German giants to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals and a respectable sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga.

The Spaniard is an attack-minded coach known for his tactical know-how.

Tags:Xabi AlonsoReal MadridBayer Leverkusen

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now