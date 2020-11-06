Annual Championship Starts Today at Bahrain Golf Club

The annual championship on the cup of Southern Governor Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa starts today.

The Bahrain Golf Club is organizing the championship of Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. The sporting event will be held at the playgrounds of the Bahrain Golf Club in Hunainya.

The first round of the championship kicked off today at 6.30 am, while the second will start tomorrow at 10.30 am.

The patron Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa will attend the final ceremony on Sunday and distribute the prizes to the winners.