Another Fenerbahce Staffer Tests Positive for Virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahce tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday as positive cases rose to two.

"Our employee who tested positive was taken into home isolation and started medication," Fenerbahce said in a statement on its website.

The Istanbul club stated that it tested every person in the training facility including players on Monday.

Fenerbahce said that two club employees are now suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Last week, an employee for the club tested positive, forcing the team to cancel training Friday.

Fenerbahce added that the club will inform the public if there is a new update.

On Tuesday, the death toll in Turkey from coronavirus rose to 3,894 as 53 more people died in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.