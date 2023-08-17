Ansu Fati wants to leave Barcelona

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has decided to leave the team as soon as possible, as per AS.

The Spaniard feels undervalued at Barca as Xavi has opted to rely on him in a bench role.

He tried to give the club a chance in recent weeks but found out that his best option is to depart.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old.

The winger scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 110 appearances for Barca's first team across all competitions.

His current deal at Barca runs until the summer of 2027.